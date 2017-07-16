Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan pulls up Gayathri Raghuram, Oviya is safe

Bigg Boss Tamil summary Bigg Boss Tamil summary

The third week of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is inching towards a dramatic end. It was an eventful week in the house, where we got to see a lot of action, dance, comedy, love and drama. Kamal, a representative of the Bigg Boss audience as he likes to call himself, took each housemate to the task for their actions in the last five days. Most of his observations regarding the contestants seem to align with the popular opinion of the public. Especially, when he pulled up Gayathri Raghuram, who has apparently created quite an unfavourable opinion about herself among the viewers.

Gayathri came under the fire following her fight with Juliana. She called Juliana “cheri” (slum dweller), which is touted to be a casteist slur. Kamal told Gayathri that he was getting to see her unseen side on the show. He also asked as to why she “lied” to her housemates about her “calcium level” in her blood. Gayathri told the Bigg Boss that she can’t do without chocolate powder due to her health reasons. Her blood test that was taken at the Bigg Boss house showed that her calcium level was normal and the same was conveyed to her by the Bigg Boss in Tamil. But, still, she was given a bottle of chocolate power saying the points for the same will be deducted in the luxury task. When she walked out of the confession room, she told her housemates that the blood report showed her calcium level was low and so the Bigg Boss granted her request.

Kamal played the footage showing what she was told in the confession room and what she told to other members of the house. But she claimed innocence saying she did not know the meaning for the Tamil equivalent of “normal” until yesterday.

Kamal also questioned her about her fights with Oviya and asked whether she realised it was wrong to threaten someone. Kamal, in fact, posed each of them a pointed question based on their behaviour with the other housemates and asked them to respond in a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ fashion. He also pointed out that few of them were grouping up and were isolating other contestants in the house.

Oviya and Juliana received a lot of positive attention from Kamal. And he suggested that Namitha may not survive for a long period of time in the house if she continues to play subtle games.

And he ended the Saturday episode by revealing that Oviya, who had been nominated for the elimination round for the third time in a row was safe. The Sunday’s episode will reveal who will leave the house between Juliana, Harathi Ganesh and Vaiyapuri. Who do you think will be evicted from the house?

