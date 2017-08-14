Bigg Boss Tamil: Shakti gets evicted, Kamal Haasan says there will be new entrants. Is Oviya coming back?

Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan leaves audience in anticipation if Oviya will make a comeback on the show. Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan leaves audience in anticipation if Oviya will make a comeback on the show.

Actor Shakti, known as ‘Trigger Shakti’ in the meme world due to his frequent usage of the word, was evicted on Sunday from Bigg Boss Tamil. The episode also marked the 50th day for contestants in the house.

This week’s elimination was unique in a way, as Shakti himself had mentioned, the contestants who were nominated were not chosen by the housemates. As the contestants had not substantiated their nominations with proper answers, all contestants except Raiza were nominated by the Bigg Boss. However, later during the week Vaiyapoori and Gayathri were saved through their performances in the tasks.

In the customary chat after his elimination, Shakti said that he had earned the recognition for which he had participated in the show. When asked if he would he come back if given an opportunity, Shakti gave a diplomatic yet firm no.

The actor also defended the housemates’ behaviour toward Bharani who had faced an unceremonious exit earlier. Nobody had tried to intervene when the latter had tried to jump the wall in order to get out of the show. Explaining this, Shakti said that he and Snehan had heard Bharani say “I’m coming out Bigg Boss” and thus had thought this was an arrangement between the producers and Bharani.

Shakti had also defended Gayathri, who has been facing a lot of hate on social media for her behaviour towards Oviya. He said that while she might be temperamental, she doesn’t hold grudges.

Gayathri, who was Shakti’s closest friend on the show, was morose about his exit. Aarav was also in tears about Shakti’s exit.

At the end of the show, Kamal announced that there will be new entrants into the house. When someone in the audience screams Oviya, Kamal shrugged and said “I don’t know. People who agree to come will come.” Is the masses’ darling set to make a return? We will have to wait and see.

