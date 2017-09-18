Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan gives Snehan a ticket to finale, Vaiyapuri gets evicted

Kamal Haasan entered the Bigg Boss house to give the ticket to Snehan. Kamal Haasan entered the Bigg Boss house to give the ticket to Snehan.

As Bigg Boss Tamil inches towards its finale, one of its first contestants Snehan won a golden ticket that gave him a direct entry to the last week on the show. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan who is the host of the show, entered the Bigg Boss house to present the ticket to Snehan. The housemates had to participate in grueling tasks for a week at the end of which the participant with the most number of points got the golden ticket. In a last man standing task, the contestants had to sit in a car without food and sleep. After struggling for 22 hours, Snehan and Suja were the final two people in the car where the latter went on to win the task.

Meanwhile, Vaiyapuri was evicted from the show by the voting process. The actor was in the nomination along with Aarav, Snehan and Harish. Since Snehan won the golden ticket, he was automatically saved from eviction. Harish, who was upset with a strategy used by Aarav, wanted to be evicted but ironically was the first to be saved through votes. In a sweet gesture for Vaiyapuri, the Kurumpadam (short film) which is generally showed only to the evicted contestant was aired for all the housemates.

To win the show, contestants have to successfully spend 100 days in a house without any access to the outside world amid the constant glare of cameras. The show which has completed 84 days has only three contestants who are a part of the show from the very beginning — Ganesh, Aarav and Snehan. Contestants Bindu Madhavi, Suja Varunee and Harish Kalyan came onboard later.

