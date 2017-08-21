Bigg Boss Tamil: Kamal Haasan gives a befitting reply to accusations of being caste partial after Gayathri Raghuram’s eviction

Kamal Haasan took a strong stand against casteism in the show. Kamal Haasan took a strong stand against casteism in the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil, which had subsided into a lull after the exit of show’s most popular and controversial contestants Oviya and Juliana, saw a new lease of life with three new entrants past week. The show also faced the exit of another controversial contestant, Gayathri Raghuram, who was evicted through the voting process.

The new contestants Suja Varunee, Harish Kalyan and Kajal Pasupathi had all entered the show in back to back episodes during the week, giving the show an entirely new look and feel. However, the disruption also

led to a few misunderstandings as an immediate clash ensued between Suja and Raizaa. The contestants had pranked Suja, which the latte took to heart.

In a deviation from the tradition in the show, host Kamal Haasan had asked the audience to question Gayathri, the evicted contestant. Until now, Kamal would engage the contestant in a customary chat questioning, critiquing and appreciating the contestant about their journey as when and needed. But the veteran actor also explained why he chose to make this deviation. “There were comments that I have been partial to Gayathri as she was from my caste. I had to quell this notion and hence, this direct conversation,” clarified Kamal.

Also taking a strong stand against casteism, Kamal said “We have had a lot of talk about inappropriate language on the show. But, caste is a bad word that is ruining our lives. Please do not use that”.

He further added, “There have been many other criticisms of me, which is fine. But this is one concept that I have completely refused to include in my lifestyle.”

Gayathri on the other hand, answered several questions thrown at her with composure. The choreographer was a controversial figure on the show for her multiple tiffs with contestants Juliana, Oviya and Raiza. However, she confessed that she understood the game only in the latter half and also thanked Oviya, who had constantly warned her that her short temper would mislead the audience’s interpretation.

The question answer session was surprisingly timid, in contrast to the hate Gayathri had fueled on social media. Acknowledging this, Kamal also said, “I don’t know about the other Bigg Boss shows. But as an audience you have showed exemplary quality. This should be maintained.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd