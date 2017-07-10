Bigg Boss Tamil: Ganja Karuppu evicted, Oviya professes love for Aarar, Harathi Ganesh is afraid of Juliana

Bigg Boss Tamil summary Bigg Boss Tamil summary

The second week of Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss show came to an end with a shocker, drama and a lot of emotion. Snehan, Gayathri Raghuram, and Shakthi Vasudevan are a team and have a dominating position in the Bigg Boss house as well, thanks to their celebrity background.

The three of them were in the perception that they have the show completely under their control, including who stays and who walks out of the house. But, their confidence received a body blow when Ganja Karuppu got the least number of votes in his favour. Karuppu, Oviya and Bharani were nominated for the elimination round last week. While it was clear that viewers are unlikely to vote out Oviya, thanks to her dance moves to wake up songs in the house and her budding romance with Aarar, it was a tie between Karuppu and Bharani.

Even the housemates were very confident that Bharani will be sent out this week. But, the audience wanted someone else. Karuppu became the second contestant to be evicted. Just before Kamal announced the news, Snehan, Gayathri and Shakthi were discussing to make Ganja as the next House Captain and to teach lessons to Raiza, Oviya and Juliana by assigning them the kitchen duties. What they didn’t expect was Karuppu’s eviction, which made them emotional. They must have also realised that the actual ‘bosses’ of the show were not them but the millions of people who have been watching them for the last few days from the comfort of their homes.

In the second week, the contestants spent most of the time at the school in the house with Snehan playing the teacher and giving them lessons in Tamil. The school task came in the backdrop of the warning from the Bigg Boss to Namitha, Raiza, and Gayathri for speaking mostly in English.

Juliana, meanwhile, managed to stay in the spotlight last week as well. Harathi Ganesh and Gayathri made no secrets of how much they loathe the presence of Juliana. So much so that even some of the contestants who seemed unsupportive of Juliana started to sympathise with her. Especially, Shakthi and Aarar.

Apparently, Harathi told Shakthi that she was afraid that she may get evicted before Juliana as she thinks it’s very shameful to her personally. Shakthi and Aarar even advised Gayathri to stay away from Harathi accusing her of playing politics. Well, it seems Harathi is creating some unpopular opinion about herself in the house by targeting Juliana.

Kamal questioned as to why Harathi and Gayathri targeted Juliana. Both came up with their own justification. But, Kamal was quite balanced in his reaction to the issue without taking any sides.

After surviving the elimination round, Oviya asked Aarar if he was happy that she was not evicted. She even said she thinks she is the one who’s ‘loving’ him but Aarar seems to be toying with her emotions. Aarar did not give a definitive answer and responded to her doubts with an evasive grin.

It’s safe to say that Oviya and Aarar will be the longest surviving contestants in the house and one of them may even win. The audience may not want to get rid of the only romantic story among all the high-emotional battles of egos that unfold at the Bigg Boss house each day.

Bharani was seemingly not happy about being saved by the audience. He said he wants to get back to his family asap. And the teaser of the Monday’s episode shows that it’s likely to happen sooner than expected, given that the contestants were afraid that emotionally Bharani was spiralling out of control. The show is getting interesting, indeed.

