Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya to replace Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani in this ad?

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya is the new favorite if Kollywood. Image courtesy: Twitter/OviyaaSweetz Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya is the new favorite if Kollywood. Image courtesy: Twitter/OviyaaSweetz

The fortunes of actor Oviya has changed for good after she took part in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She is currently one of the hot properties of Tamil cinema as many films and brand endorsement offers have been coming her way.

The latest buzz is that she has been roped in to promote a big retail chain in Tamil Nadu. She will be seen in the latest television commercial of The Legend Saravana Stores along with Saravana Arul, proprietor of Saravana Stores. South India’s top actors Tamannaah and Hansika Motwani have been the face of the retail store on television commercials for a long time now.

It’s however, unclear, whether Oviya will join the star cast of the ad and shoot along with Tamannaah and Hansika. Or she will replace these actors. The new advertisement for the retail chain will be shot for the upcoming festival season.

If reports are to believed, Oviya has been flooded with film offers. The producers of her films that had been in cold storage for a long time now are also trying to release them to cash in on her popularity. The filmmakers of Cheeni even renamed the film Oviyaava Vitta Yaaru.

She has played an extended role in Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film Silukkuvarpatti Singam, which is, reportedly, her comeback film in Kollywood after her new found fame among the Tamil audience.

Oviya, who enjoyed an unprecedented love and support of millions of viewers of Bigg Boss Tamil, quit the show halfway much to the disappointment of her fans. She suffered emotional stress due to her failed romantic endeavour with her fellow contestant Aarav, paving the way for her dramatic exit from the show.

