Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya summoned by cops for alleged suicide attempt

Oviya has been summoned by the police to probe an alleged suicide attempt. Oviya has been summoned by the police to probe an alleged suicide attempt.

Actor Oviya, who became the darling of the masses after her stint on popular television show Bigg Boss Tamil, has been summoned by Nazarathpet police for allegedly attempting to commit suicide on the show. The actor recently exited the show on medical grounds.

The complainant has claimed that the Oviya was driven to suicide by the tasks forced upon her by the producers, the show’s host and the channel. He alleged they had driven her to attempt suicide and telecast the same to gain TRP ratings. The channel had telecasted visuals of Oviya immersing herself into a pool on August 4. He also urged the police to probe the same.

The Nazarathpet police said that the preliminary investigation is in progress. “We have recorded the complaint in the Community Social Register (CSR). We spoke to Oviya’s personal secretary, who denied that she attempted suicide,” he told The Hindu.

Oviya was the most popular contestant in the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, which is hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan. She recently quit the show as she couldn’t handle her feelings for a fellow contestant, Aarav, whom she said she was in love with. Oviya was seen undergoing significant mental duress on her last few days on the show.

Bigg Boss has also attracted its fair share of controversies. The show has been served several legal notices for the behaviour of its contestants.

Puthiya Tamizhagam founder-president Dr K Krishnaswamy had filed a suit against the actor and the channel amid others over Choreographer Gayathri Raghuram’s comment on the show. She had used the word ‘cheri’ (slum) while talking about a fellow housemate’s behaviour on the show.

In another instance, the Tamil Nadu Isai Vellalar Ilaignar Nala Sangam had served legal notices to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Star Vijay for ‘defaming’ the community. The group had claimed that actor Shakti handled the Nadasvaram without respect on the show.

A PIL was also filed in the Madras High Court asking the show to be stopped from being produced immediately as the sartorial choices and behaviour of women contestants is ‘vulgar and obscene’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd