Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya signs an adult comedy?

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya to star in an adult comedy Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya to star in an adult comedy

Tamil cinema’s new sensation Oviya has reportedly been flooded with a lot of film offers after her exit from the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor, who was struggling to find her foothold in the industry, is considering at least half a dozen films.

The latest industry buzz is that Oviya has accepted to play the lead role in an adult comedy film. The project has been named Urutta Araiyil Murattu Kuthu and director Santhosh P Jayakumar will helm the film with Gautham Karthik in the lead role, reported Indiaglitz.

It is worth noting that Santhosh is awaiting the release of Hara Hara Mahadevaki, a comedy film, which has Gautham Karthik and Nikki Galrani in the lead roles.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Oviya has been roped in for director Sundar C’s next, which will be a sequel to his 2012 comedy film Kalakalappu. Oviya had played one of the female leads, which also featured Vimal, Anjali and Shiva. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Oviya, meanwhile, has played an extended role in Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film Silukkuvarpatti Singam, which is touted to be her comeback in Kollywood after her new found fame among the Tamil audience.

In order to cash in on her popularity, producer of Cheeni, which was in the cold storage for a long time, has renamed the film Oviyaava Vitta Yaaru and planning to release it soon.

Oviya was one of the first 14 contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house. While she was constantly targeted and cornered by the other contestants on the show, she managed to gain a large fan following with her raw and uncompromising attitude.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd