Bigg Boss Tamil fame Juliana to debut as heroine

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Juliana’s Tamil debut is bankrolled by K7 Productions. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Juliana’s Tamil debut is bankrolled by K7 Productions.

Juliana, the only non-celebrity contestant of the first season of the Bigg Boss Tamil, is all set to make her silver screen debut. She has been roped in to play the female lead in a project, which is bankrolled by K7 Productions.

The project was officially launched in a pooja function in Chennai, said reports. The title and other details of cast and crew will be revealed soon.

Juliana believes that the untitled flick will be a ‘turning point’ in her life that will help her to fulfill her dreams in show business. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, she made no secret of her desire to give up her job as a nurse and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. In fact, her show business ambitions also became a reason for her co-contestants to target and ridicule her on the television show.

Juliana shot to fame during the famous pro-Jallikattu protests that made international headlines last year. Her popularity on the internet led to participation in the debut season of Tamil version of popular reality television show Bigg Boss.

Initially, she received a huge support from the viewers but things changed when she turned on people’s favourite contestant Oviya. She was at the centre of many controversies that mostly ended in an embarrassing situation for her. Eventually, when she got nominated for the elimination round, she was voted out by the audience.

Juliana returned to the Bigg Boss show temporarily, which was seen as an opportunity to her redeem herself on the show.

The contestants of the show became a household name among its millions of viewers. While the popularity of some celebrities took a hit, the majority of their lives changed for good. Oviya is the new sensation in Tamil Nadu. Aarav is doing multiple films. Harish Kalyan and Raiza are doing a romantic film together. Now, Juliana is all set to foray into the film industry.

