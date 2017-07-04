Bigg Boss Tamil episode 9: Gayathri is the new captain, Bharani, Oviya and Ganja Karuppu get in danger zone

Bigg Boss Tamil episode 9 summary Bigg Boss Tamil episode 9 summary

The ninth episode of Bigg Boss Tamil showed the second half of the seventh day inside the house. After bidding goodbye to Anuya, who was the first contestant to get eliminated, Gayathri Raghuram, Snehan, Ganja Karuppu, Shakthi Vasudevan, Harathi Ganesh and Vaiyapuri were talking about Bharani and how irritating they find his personality. Vaiyapuri was making other members of the group laugh by imitating Bharani’s body language and Karuppu continued his ranting about his Nadodigal co-star, Bharani.

Snehan was discussing the nominating process with Oviya and Raiza Wilson, and Bharani tried to butt in an unwelcoming way. Snehan was upset as he claimed it was difficult for him to nominate those with whom he shares a good rapport. Oviya advised him saying it was part of the game. In front of Gayathri, Shakthi, Namitha, Juliana, he broke down to tears for the same reason. Snehan’s emotional regret comes after Juliana cried to him as she was upset that he was one of the people who nominated her for first elimination round. (It seems like Snehan is playing the game very well).

Raiza, who had remained a passive contestant so far, was trying to make connections with her make up kit. She shared her beauty products with Vaiyapuri and Karuppu. Karuppu was mocked by Namitha for using the face pack. Raiza also lent her make-up kit to Harathi.

Gayathri, jokingly, said that the housemates should nominate Juliana again this week. To which, Juliana in a lighter vein requested her to spare her this time. And they soon began discussing Bharani again, Surprisingly, Juliana, who was supported by Bharani when she was singled out by others, also criticised him calling a ‘sadist.’ Gayathri told Juliana, not to doublespeak but to tell on his face what she feels about him. Juliana said she already did.

On the eight day, the housemates got the supplies they needed for the new week. Raiza continued doing her parlour services in the house. Snehan told the housemates that the supply they have received is low compared to the previous week. He told them that everyone should work together to manage the week-long needs within the given supply. He said that each contestant will get only one egg a day, to which Namitha said she wants ‘egg lasagna’, at least once a week and the other members of the house agreed to accommodate her request.

Karuppu was talking to Gayathri at the lawn, and Namitha reminded him that he had incomplete tasks. After she left, he started complaining to Gayathri that Namitha was being very bossy. Bharani got emotional talking to a camera in the bathroom saying he was controlling his anger as told by his wife. He said he has a lot of pent up anger but he had promised his wife that he won’t hit anyone on the show.

Snehan was told to nominate two people for the next House Captain post. He named Gayathri and Ganesh Venkatram. However, out of the 13 votes, Gayathri got 9 votes in her favour, including Ganesh’s. Gayathri took over the responsibilities as the new House Captain and made new teams to clean house, doing dishes and cooking.

It was time to nominate three new contestants for the elimination round this week. Bharani was a popular choice, Karuppu and Oviya were the other two nominees.

