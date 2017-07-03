Bigg Boss Tamil episode 8: Anuya gets evicted, Kamal Haasan asks contestants to keep it real

Bigg Boss Tamil episode 8 summary Bigg Boss Tamil episode 8 summary

The day seven and episode eight of Bigg Boss Tamil began with housemates, Gayathri Raghuram, Ganja Karuppu and Shakthi Vasudevan, criticising Bharani for his antics during a group discussion. Without naming anyone, Gayathri slammed those who talk ill about others just for the sake of the television show and requested everyone to show mutual respect towards each other. Gayathri pointed out that Bharani has been unmindful of others when it comes to sharing food.

Karuppu and Bharani clearly have a history and they have made no secret of the rivalry between them on the show. Karuppu, who never missed an opportunity to insult Bharani, told him to be careful henceforth or he will do something as drastic as breaking every camera in the house in order to get out of the house. He said that if he had known Bharani was coming to the show, he would not have signed the contract with the show runners. Shakthi claimed his attitude was troubling him and that he thinks he is smarter than everyone else in the house. He said that he didn’t like Bharani’s body language while speaking with Kamal Haasan. He also accused Bharani of playing politics.

Kamal returned to the show to announce the name of the first housemate who will be evicted from the house. Juliana and Anuya were in the danger zone. Kamal also told Juliana and Anuya the names of the contestants who had nominated them for the elimination round. Juliana was surprised to know that Snehan had named her. Thanks to all the attention Juliana received by the other contestants in the first week, she survived the first eviction round. The audience had voted out an unassertive Anuya, who got a bit teary-eyed about being leaving the show.

After coming out of the house, Anuya had an interesting conversation with Kamal and played a small game. This was to give the titles to her former housemates based on her understanding of them. Interestingly, she called House Captain Snehan as ‘bag of lies’ and Gayathri a ‘villain’ and many members of the audience seemed to agree with her choices of titles. She described her stay in the Bigg Boss house as “suffocating” because of the feeling of being watched 24/7.

After bidding adieu to Anuya, Kamal showed the remaining part of the Friday’s episode. The housemates were given a task and that was to perform to old songs of Kamal. The housemates were allowed to listen to the songs given to them only two times and were provided with props and costumes required for the competition.

Oviya and Aarar, Harathi Ganesh and Juliana, Vaiyapuri and Namitha, Karuppu and Gayathri, Snehan and Anuya, Bharani and Raiza got to perform in teams, while Ganesh Venkatram and Shakthi Vasudevan gave solo performances. After watching the in-house talent show, Kamal spoke with the housemates and shared his thoughts about their performances. He revealed a couple of interesting stories that happened while making of these songs. He, however, was impressed by Shakthi’s attempt to perform a classical dance to Kamal’s evergreen “Thakita Thadimi” song. And the Bigg Boss host rewarded him with a gift.

Before ending the show, Kamal reminded the housemates that they were being watched and that audience wants to see their real-self. “Be in your best of behaviour or whatever you are but be yourself. That’s very important,” said Kamal.

