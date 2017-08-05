Bigg Boss Tamil: ‘Distressed’ Oviya jumps into swimming pool to quit the show

Oviya wants to quit Bigg Boss Tamil Oviya wants to quit Bigg Boss Tamil

The romantic drama between Oviya and Aarav has, pretty much, reached an unexpected climax, as Oviya was desperately trying to walk out of the show. Oviya jumped into the swimming pool at the living quarters and dipped her face in the water with her nose closed on Friday’s episode. Aarav, who was in the kitchen with the other contestants noticed that something was wrong, and raised the alarm. She was later pulled out of the pool by other housemates.

This happened after Oviya’s mood swings hit a new level as Aarav started to distance himself from her. Oviya professed her love for Aarav many times and Aarav, who apparently had no problem with Oviya’s overtures before, was taking offence to all her actions with him this week. Snehan played a mediator and tried to clear the confusion between both of them. During which Aarav said he only treated her as a good friend and he had no special feelings for her.

In turn, Oviya told Aarav not to come back to her ever in his life as she won’t give people second chances. Well, the audience thought, Oviya will bounce back from her emotional distress and return to being blunt, rebellious and cheerful girl, who became a sensation in Tamil Nadu overnight.

However, Oviya seemingly continued to reel from emotional problems. At one point, she even told the Bigg Boss that she thought she was in need of some professional help. Soon after that, she jumped into the pool.

All the other contestants were visibly worried. Oviya was told to bear with the other housemates for some more time as the efforts were being made to meet her demands. The Friday’s episode ended with a massive cliffhanger as it was unclear whether Oviya walked out of the show. The channel also did not show the promo for the next day, leaving the fans clueless.

A picture showing Oviya in a moving car started doing rounds on social media. It was speculated to be the picture clicked while Oviya was leaving the studios. However, it was not confirmed.

But, if she had quit the show, it’s a big blow to the showrunners as she was the main reason why the debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil became such a big hit. She brought TRPs to the channel, inspired large fan following, her random and spontaneous one-liners became slogans that were printed on t-shirts. It was nearly impossible to find a tweet related to Bigg Boss Tamil without Oviya’s reference.

