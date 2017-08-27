Bigg Boss Tamil: Did Kamal Haasan just take a dig at the AIADMK merger through the show?

Kamal Haasan hosts the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal Haasan hosts the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.

The weekend episode of Big Boss Tamil, saw the house turning into a courthouse with the contestants being asked to file complaints. The housemates were also assigned to play the roles of a prosecutor and a defendant, with Kamal and audience acting as the final verdict.

While the show started with the continuation of the week’s task where Aarav and Harish had a secret task to ‘kill’ their fellow contestants by making them perform special tasks. While Ganesh was the first victim, Raiza, Kaajal and Bindu were subsequent targets.

The host, Kamal Haasan was his usual honest self with his political innuendos en pointe. While introducing the courthouse task, Vaiyapuri had asked Kamal to specifically instruct contestants to not let personal equations interfere in the proceedings. He further added that they tend to ‘forgive and shake hands’ easily. Kamal, whose political views are quite out in the open, quipped “that happens a lot these days”, taking a sly dig at the AIADMK merger that happened amid a lot of drama recently. The actor had also tweeted about the merger.

காந்திக்குல்லா!காவிக்குல்லா!கஷ்மீர்குல்லா!! தற்போது கோமாளிக்குல்லா, தமிழன் தலையில் . போதுமா இன்னும் வேண்டுமா? தயவாய் வெகுள்வாய் தமிழா. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 21, 2017

(Gandhi’s hat, saffron coloured hat, Kashmiri hat! A joker’s hat on Tamilians head now. Is it enough or need more? Object with dignity Tamizha!)

Snehan, Raiza and Vaiyapuri have been nominated for eviction this week. Incidentally, Raiza had broken down earlier this week, after she was pulled up for sleeping during the day. One of the thumb rules at the Bigg Boss house, contestants are not allowed to sleep during the day. As a punishment, eggs were taken away and Bigg boss had further reprimanded her for not being remorseful about it.

Raiza, on the other hand, reasoned that she naturally cracks jokes about a lot of things and asked whether the eggs would have been given back if she had cried. She further expressed her wish to go home.

