Bigg Boss Tamil: After anti-Oviya campaign Namitha goes out, Kamal Haasan reveals no elimination this week

Bigg Boss Tamil week four written summary Bigg Boss Tamil week four written summary

After Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan proved Oviya’s honesty and exposed lies against her in the house, Juliana continued to cry foul alleging that she was being portrayed in a poor light. She argued that a crucial five seconds footage that would prove her innocence was not shown on Saturday. She stuck to her guns suggesting the showrunners may have favoured Oviya in the matter.

Gayathri Raghuram told Shakthi Vasudevan that Juliana may be telling the truth as according to her the footage of the conversation was not played from the beginning. Snehan promised Juliana that he will request the Bigg Boss to share the footage of her entire conversation with Oviya. However, most of the housemates did not buy Juliana’s arguments. In efforts to control damage, Snehan and Gayathri later convinced Juliana to admit to lying in front of Kamal and seek an apology. Juliana said she was innocent but still will take the blame because her ‘family’ said so.

Meanwhile, Shakthi and Snehan were unhappy that they got pulled up by Kamal for the mistakes they did without knowing the full truth in dealing with Oviya’s case. But, they argued that Oviya was never questioned for her mistakes in the house since day one.

The announcement of the fourth outgoing housemate began with Juliana’s apologies to Kamal and Oviya. Kamal appreciated everyone in the house for showing a good maturity while advising Juliana and helping her correct her mistakes.

Namitha, who had earned the wrath of the audience for running the anti-Oviya campaign in the house, was evicted on Sunday. However, she seemed very happy, at least on the outside, about leaving the house, which she described as a “five-star jail” while talking to Kamal. The Bigg Boss host with a tinge of humour responded to her observation saying “There were other five-star jails.” He was clearly referring to the alleged special treatments provided to former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala in the Bengaluru central jail.

Namitha continued her accusation against Oviya saying the latter did not treat the other with respect. And she also claimed she was really uncomfortable with Bharani’s behaviour as she felt he invaded her personal space. To some extent, Kamal defended Bharani saying that the footages they saw did not suggest he did anything intentional to discomfort women contestants in the house. And he said given that he comes from a small village, he knows touching a woman is wrong, but he may not understand the concept of personal space while mingling with the urban dwellers. The bottom line is Kamal tried to assure Namitha that Bharani was not a threat to women’s safety.

Kamal bid goodbye to Namitha but not before playing a footage showing her best moments in the house.

Before signing off, Kamal informed the viewers that this week there will be no elimination and so they don’t need to vote. However, the nomination process in the house will go on as usual.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd