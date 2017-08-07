Bigg Boss Tamil: Aarav’s confession, Juliana’s exit, while an assertive Kamal Haasan shows he is the Bigg Boss

The highlight of the show was Aarav’s confession that he had kissed Oviya. The highlight of the show was Aarav’s confession that he had kissed Oviya.

Powerful and assertive, the Ulaganakayan (as Kamal is fondly known) was truly in his elements when he questioned the other house mates about star contestant Oviya’s last few days on the show. For the uninitiated, people’s darling Oviya walked out of the show in a high-octane episode on Saturday.

Acerbic with his comments, many of the housemates faced Kamal’s wrath. Peppered with candour, there was no room for diplomacy. He asked the questions that had to be asked, regardless of whether they were uncomfortable or not. In a nutshell, the actor silenced all the questions that had been thrown at him when agreed to do the show.

The highlight of the show was Aarav’s confession that he had kissed Oviya on the sets of the show. One of the major reasons behind Oviya’s exit, as she herself stated, was that she could not handle the feelings she felt for Aarav. The question of her being misled by him was in contention for the past few episodes.

When Kamal pointedly asked Aarav whether it had happened, the latter refused to give a clear answer at first but later agreed that he had kissed her.

However, Aarav insisted that he did not mislead Oviya and stopped all flirtatious behaviour once she declared her love for him. He further said that he kissed Oviya just to calm her down and help her get better. In a jibe, Kamal said that he has never heard of a ‘maruthuva mutham’ (a medicinal kiss), effectively making it the phrase of the day on social media, amid the followers of the show.

Another controversial contestant of the show, Juliana, was evicted from the sets through the voting process on Sunday. The contestant who is known for her emotional outbursts was in tears as she left the house. However, in the conventional chat Kamal has with the contestants after their exit, she agreed to being influenced by other contestants.

In all fairness, the episode did not just showcase Kamal’s debilitating side; we also saw the emotional side of Aandavar (translating to God, another popular moniker named he has earned on social media). The actor was moved to tears while conversing with Snehan about Oviya’s exit; on seeing the latter’s resentment, affection and guilt. He was balanced in his criticism, appreciative when necessary. The actor ended the show with a necessary request, to let Juliana live her life and not use her period on the show to subject her to public hatred.

