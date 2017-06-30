Bigg Boss Tamil episode 4: Snehan, Oviya engage in verbal duel, Shree leaves the show

Bigg Boss Tamil episode 4 summary Bigg Boss Tamil episode 4 summary

The day four, episode 4, began with a high-voltage drama as the housemates engaged in a heated arguments at the breakfast table over some individual’s behaviour. Namitha requested the housemates to keep the toilet clean so that house cleaning team doesn’t feel uncomfortable doing their jobs. All of a sudden the discussion turned into a verbal duel between House Captain Snehan and Oviya.

Oviya accused Snehan of bossing around too much and not being supportive enough towards her. Snehan denied her charges in the strongest possible words. He accused her of not respecting the house rules or the House Captain. During the argument, she excused herself to the washroom even as all others asked her to sit and listen to what Snehan had to say. But, she walked away anyway. When she returned, Ganja Karuppu tried to discipline her and Oviya snapped at him asking him to shut up. In turn, Ganja lost cool and began shouting at her. Eventually, other housemates intervened and defused the situation.

Before the breakfast, Raiza Wilson was worried about her diet. She complained that every day she is served rice. She was afraid that she will gain a lot of weight before she leaves the house and may not be able to find work as a model.

Karuppu has intensified undermining Bharani with constant mocking. He was not letting voice his thoughts. Snehan and Vaiyapuri enjoy backbiting about Bharani. Well, Bharani is seemingly aware of it but has been ignoring all the insults. But, how long?

The dishwasher team won the luxury task by correctly identifying celebrities from their childhood pictures that they saw in the confession room the previous day.

Shree finally got what he wanted. He was called into the confession room by the Bigg Boss but the audience was not shown what unfolded in that room. The Bigg Boss announced that Shree will be leaving the house due to health reasons.

In the bedroom, all the women contestants were discussing the possibility of Oviya and Aarar becoming a couple. Many opined that Oviya will not flirt with Aarar once she was out of the Bigg Boss house and Oviya seemed to slightly agree with the opinion by keeping mum. Harathi Ganesh said that Aarar might take Oviya overtures seriously.

Namitha assembled everyone near a washroom and schooled them in bathroom habits. She said she knew who was making a mess in the washroom but she didn’t want to name the person.

The housemates were given an individual task. Each housemate was given a bracelet and was told to give to the person in the house they think as their soulmate. Oviya, clearly playing her game, handed it to Snehan, with whom she had a verbal duel earlier that day. While Aarar, who is seemingly falling for Oviya, gave it to her.

Bigg Boss sent a special cake to celebrate Juliana’s birthday.

Ganja was seen backbiting about Anuya too. Inside the house, Namitha, Harathi and Raiza were discussing Juliana and concluded that she was cunning.

