Bigg Boss Tamil 2 promo: Kamal Haasan makes a comeback on the small screen

Kamal Haasan will host Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Kamal Haasan will host Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

Kamal Haasan, who has been politically active ever since he launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiyam, is making a comeback on the small screen with the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. While several reports suggested that the ‘Nammavar’ will also be hosting the second season of the hit reality show, there was a high chance that he would have declined the offer due to his political commitments. But the channel has now aired a promo featuring ‘Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’. Kamal also shared the promo on his twitter handle. “மீண்டும் என் மக்களைச் சந்திக்க வருகிறேன் #உங்கள்நான் (Coming to meet my people again. Yours forever.) #BiggBossThePeoplesStage #BiggBossTamil2.”

The introductory version of Bigg Boss Tamil was a massive hit, thanks to the immense popularity of the show and its host. While several people had questioned Kamal Haasan for taking up the show, the actor made the most of it reaching into the houses of people across Tamil Nadu. The actor’s fiery speeches and political innuendos on the show proved to be a cornerstone for his political journey.

With a political party now in place, Kamal Haasan is now back to small screen with another version of the show. The actor had earlier proclaimed that he would stop acting during the time he is politically active. The statement led several people to question as to what will happen to his films in the pipeline. But the actor seems to be managing both hand-in-hand and also seems to be leveraging his popularity. One of the major reasons for Kamal Haasan accepting Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is so that he will be in touch with the people regularly through the show which he calls ‘the people’s stage’.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil saw 12 contestants compete for the title. Contestants like Oviya, Gayathri, Julie, Haarathi, Barani, Harish and winner Aarav found immense popularity through the show. However, the list of contestants for the second version has not been officially announced yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd