Bigg Boss Oviya’s punchline now a song to be crooned by Anirudh Ravichander

Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for a song titled, “Neenga Shut Up Pannunga”, which will be sung by Anirudh Ravichander for the movie, Balloon. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music for a song titled, “Neenga Shut Up Pannunga”, which will be sung by Anirudh Ravichander for the movie, Balloon.

Bigg Boss Oviya’s popular punchline “Neenga Shut Up Pannunga” is going to be a song in the upcoming film Balloon starring Jai and Anjali in lead roles. While music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music, Anirudh Ravichander will lend his voice for the song.

From being audience’s favourite contestant even after she quit the show to becoming one of the most followed celebrities on social media today, Oviya has come a long way. Looks like her punchline will be used by everyone and will attain the same status as “Yennama Ipdi Panreegale ma”. Well, kudos to her for coming up with such a catchy dialogue.

In other news, speculations are rife that she might star in Sundar C’s movie Kalakalappu 2. The first part featured Vimal, Shiva, Anjali and Oviya. If the reports are to be believed, we wonder if she will be reprising her role in the film.

Through a video, Oviya did confirm that she will be doing movies now, and that she is not looking forward to come back on the hit reality show Bigg Boss again. The star broke many hearts when she said this, but she still seems to have a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu.

Balloon is an upcoming horror film, directed by Sinish and produced Dhilip Subbarayan, Arun Balaji and Nandakumar. Janani Iyer also plays a pivotal part in the film. The film is slated to release on September 27. It was while working on this that speculations about co-stars Jai and Anjali also started to do the rounds.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd