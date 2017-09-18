Bhoomi actor Sanjay Dutt is in awe of Ajith starrer Vivegam

Sanjay Dutt praises Ajith’s Vivegam Sanjay Dutt praises Ajith’s Vivegam

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is in full swing promoting his upcoming film Bhoomi, which is his first release post-imprisonment. The actor has shared some concerns regarding the current practices in Bollywood that has undergone a lot of changes in the last three decades. Sanjay suggested that the regional film industries have overtaken Bollywood in terms of producing good blockbusters from different genres. He said he was surprised when he saw the trailer of Thala Ajith’s Vivegam.

“How is it that the Tamil and Telugu film industries are flourishing so much? They are making movies that we can’t even think of making. I recently saw Ajith sir’s (Tamil superstar) movie trailer, and I couldn’t believe the way they have shot the film,” Sanjay told TOI.

“Even a film like Baahubali was unbelievable. Why can’t Bollywood do something like that? We call ourselves the biggest movie industry and all that, but there is something which is going wrong. I don’t know what it is. I think as a film industry, we should support each other more and be like a family, so that we can make good cinema. Only then can we survive and flourish,” he added.

Vivegam was director Siva’s third directorial with Ajith that was made on a lavish budget of more than Rs 100 crore. The film was completely shot in the European locations, one of the biggest reasons why it cost so much for the producers. The film released to an overwhelming response in August and took the box office by storm.

Vivegam marked the entry of Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Akshara Haasan in Tamil cinema and also starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

