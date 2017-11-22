Being Bharathiyaar? Kamal Haasan’s new look goes viral!

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is sure a bag of surprises. Known for being active on Twitter, the veteran actor has now surprised his fans. Tweeting a picture of himself in the look of the legendary Tamil poet Subramaniya Bharathi, the reason behind the timing of the tweet still remains a mystery. The look is also Kamal’s new profile picture on Twitter. However, Kamal Haasan’s love and adoration for Bharathi has always been very evident. A man of words himself, we wonder what Kamal is trying to convey with his Mundasu poet look.

On the other hand, Kamal’s new look has gone viral on Twitter. Bharathiyar’s work was recently in the headlines, thanks to the controversial short film Lakshmi. Directed by Sarjun MK, the film revolved around the eponymous Lakshmi’s extra-marital affair. The film had struck the bonnet of controversy for allegedly misappropriating Bharathi’s line as a tool to advocate infidelity. Striking a connection between both, the Twitterati are having a riot with jokes and memes.

The Ulaganayagan who had announced his political plunge recently has been criticised for his ‘Twitter politics’. In a response, the actor recently announced that he would soon tour the state and also launch a whistleblower app, Maiyam Whistle. Calling himself a centrist, Kamal hasn’t disclosed his political ideologies. Is the tweet a hint to the stands he will be taking?

On the work front, Kamal’s much awaited Vishwaroopam is yet to hit the big screens. The actor is also part of Sabash Naidu and Shankar’s Indian 2. Indian 2 might be Kamal last film as the actor has said that he would stay away from acting once he gets into politics full time.

