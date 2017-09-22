Balloon’s Shut up pannunga: This Yuvan Shankar Raja-Anirudh Ravichander track is disappointing

This is the first Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh have collaborated together. This is the first Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh have collaborated together.

“Shut up pannunga” from Balloon created huge waves right from the song’s announcement, thanks to the Bigg Boss fame Oviya Army. The phrase ‘Neenga shut up pannunga’ was used by Oviya on the show, immediately becoming viral due to her popularity. What was first thought to be a tribute song, is not about the female actor but is rather another product from the ‘Don’t fall in love, It isn’t worth it’ franchise.

Another highlight used to promote the song was that it is the first collaboration between two well known music composers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander. Yuvan, a personal favourite for some amazing compositions over the time (Pudhupettai album for example), has sadly disappointed us with this track. As for Anirudh, it is tough to recognise the young music composer’s inimitable deep voice over all the synthesising. One might argue that the music composer might have gone bit a too far to keep in line with the movie’s horror theme, but the lyrics of the song are in complete contrast. The song is a warning against love, love at first sight more specifically, but goes in detail about how a relationship should be after marriage. And there’s the customary reference to ‘dhavani dhevaidhaigal’ (half-saree clad angels). Arunraja Kamaraj’s narrative is confusing and honestly, very very tired.

Balloon is directed by debutante Sinish and features Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer. Bankrolled by Auraa cinemas and 70 MM entertainment, the film is set to release on September 27.

