Balloon teaser: Jai, Anjali’s film promises a gut-wrenching horror thriller. Watch video

Simbu on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of Balloon, starring Jai and Anjali in the lead roles. The over one-minute promo video promises a terror-inducing, full-fledged horror thriller.

The horror-comedy has become a new favourite of the filmmakers in Tamil cinema, given that films from this genre ensure profitable box office returns for the producers. However, an honest and gut-wrenching horror film has been a long overdue. And this film promises to fill that void in the industry.

Like most of the horror films, a haunted house seems to be the sources of all the sufferings endured by the characters in the film. And to make things more interesting, the house is haunted by the one who used to sell balloons in a clown’s costume when he was alive. And this clown is no fun, he is out for the blood. Going by the teaser, it is more likely to be a revenge drama, where the dead uses the living to get back at the people who wronged them.

A scene in the video, where, a seemingly possessed Jai, walks in with a big iron rod to beat up a group of goons, reminds us of the popular ‘coin-fight scene’ from Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi.

The film is directed by Sinish and is produced by Dhilip Subbarayan, Arun Balaji and Nandakumar for 70mm Entertainment and Farmer’s Master Plan Productions. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film.

The film will simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu. To make it appealing to the Telugu film audience, the filmmakers had roped in Raj Tarun for a cameo, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.

“It’s a very significant role. Even though it’s a cameo, he will appear in a very important sequence. He plays a role at par with the film’s lead cast. Tarun will be part of the film’s Tamil as well Telugu version,” Sinish told IANS.

