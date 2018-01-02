Balloon is a loss. Pay compensation or face action: Director Sinish tells the ‘guilty’

Sinish’s statement comes at a time when some reports suggested that producers were happy with the box office performance of the film. Sinish’s statement comes at a time when some reports suggested that producers were happy with the box office performance of the film.

In a bold statement, director Sinish Sreedharan on Tuesday revealed that his new movie Balloon, that released on the last Friday of 2017, has incurred a loss for its producers. His statement comes at a time when some reports suggested that producers were happy with the box office performance of the film.

“BALLOON Hit..Producers are happy and I’m also happy, but personally, i’m not in a position to celebrate this feeling. Somebody’s involvement has destroyed the project. Thanks to the delay caused by some unprofessional people in the industry, there was an increase in the budget which directly brought loss to the producer (sic),” he said in the statement that he shared on his Twitter page.

“Be it the Director ,Hero, Heroine, supporting cast, technicians or even the distributors or producers, whosoever is the reason for the loss, they are accountable to face the consequences. This is a place only for people who are ready to invest their hard work!,” he added.

Without naming the names, he said true colours of the people come out after they attain some level of success. He also invoked the popular villain character Amavasai, which was played by Sathyaraj in Amaidhi Padai.

“People come into the industry like Ammavasa Sathyaraj and then show a transformation that becomes unbearable. Recently a film’s producer lamented about his loss and nobody couldn’t do anything about it,” rued Sinish, presumably referring to the controversy of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. The film starring Simbu was a box office disaster and the filmmakers blamed actor Simbu for the loss.

“I don’t want such harmful events to be repeated. I respect my guts to stay honest and if this statement is going to ruin my carrier, I will happily endure it because, I know the pain of loosing money as an investor. I have proof for everything and I am ready to produce wen needed..so those concern ppl who is responsible for delay and loss hav to come forward and take d responsible and settle d loss to producer…thankz in advance (sic),” he said.

We wonder who he is referring to?

