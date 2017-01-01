Bairavaa new trailer: Vijay’s high-voltage action is high point of this commercial potboiler, watch video

Bairavaa trailer is out Bairavaa trailer is out

The latest, and may be the final trailer for the upcoming film Bairavaa show Vijay doing some gravity-defying stunts and giving a hard time to bad people, who have been plundering the country with absolute impunity. He is on a mission and ready to single-handedly move mountains or die trying.

The trailer has been cut to cater to the whim of every Vijay fan. The actor is shown doing high-voltage stunts, romance, banter about the girl he met, and dressed in stylish suits as he sings a duet on exotic locations and dances to a folk number. Vijay’s character Bairavaa is also conducting a raid on someone big shot and recovering a lot of money. He is fighting against some social evil that is fed and nurtured by corrupt officials and influential people, who call the shots. Bairavaa does it all to make the film a perfect potboiler for the audience to celebrate Pongal with family.

Of late, Jagapati Babu has appeared as an aimless and not-so-smart villain in a series of films in all south Indian languages. He also plays the main antagonist in Bairavaa. And we can’t expect a noteworthy performance from him since it is also a hero-centric film. The trailer also introduces the character of Daniel Balaji, which is grey. At present, we cannot come to the conclusion whether he is one of the villains or a good character. For comic relief, the film has Satish and he seems to have an interesting onscreen partnership with Vijay. Keerthy Suresh’s character, seems to be hero’s arm candy.

Another important aspect of the movie that the filmmakers have tried to sell through its latest trailer is that it has some serious larger-than-life punchlines. Director Bharathan had earlier revealed that Vijay was quite impressed with the former’s dialogues that he wrote for Ajith’s Veeram. And the Theri star has ensured that he gets his own share of quotable punchlines.

Watch Bairavaa trailer

While the song album of Bairavaa was released to mixed reactions from the critics and fans, Varlaam Vaarlam Vaa Bairavaa number had instantly become the crowd favourite. The background score adds more to Vijay’s mass hero appeal. Bairavaa is Vijay’s 60th film and is directed by Bharathan. The film is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions and has music from Santhosh Narayanan. It will open in theatres in the second week of January.

