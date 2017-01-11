Bairavaa: Five reasons that makes Vijay-starrer unmissable this Pongal

Vijay’s Bairavaa will release worldwide on Thursday Vijay’s Bairavaa will release worldwide on Thursday

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Bairavaa will have premieres in about 55 countries, where no Tamil films have released so far, on Wednesday. Besides regular international market, the film will also open in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Congo among others.

The film also becomes the first Tamil film to foray into virgin markets like Mexico, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Moscow, said A&P groups, in a statement, which is distributing the film in the overseas market.

The Vijay-starrer, meanwhile, is the first major Kollywood movie to release this year and it is also the most-anticipated one. Bairvaa is the biggest Pongal release in Tamil Nadu in terms of screen count as even actor Vijay Sethupathi’s Puriyatha Puthir postponed the release at the last minute. As usual, early morning fan shows have been planned across the state, with fans putting up a 150-feet tall cutout of Bairavaa outside the film theatres.

Yes, the Pongal celebrations for Vijay fans will begin two days prior to the actual festival. With so much festivity and excitement around Bairavaa, the filmmakers face a huge task of living up to the expectations.

Here are five reasons why we think it is a perfect film for Pongal.

1) A milestone film:

Bairavaa is an important film for the actor as it is his 60th film. Seven years ago, the actor delivered a box office disaster called Sura for his 50th film after which he has shown a significant improvement in selecting scripts that helped him to get a grip on his stardom again. Following 2010 debacle, the actor has delivered back-to-back hits and has become the “collection king” of Kollywood. Vijay’s films are at par with Rajinikanth’s in terms of box office performance. Last year, Vijay’s Theri and the Thalaivar’s Kabali were the biggest grosser of the Tamil film industry.

2) Vijay’s Pongal release:

Traditionally, the most of Vijay’s films that were released on Pongal went on to become landmark films in his career. Besides, it is a big festival and everyone wants to step out and watch a simple film with their family that is not experimental. And any Vijay film guarantees a minimum entertainment to the audience of the commercial action film. Going by the trailer, the film seems to have no dearth of action, comedy, romance, and other elements that make a regular potboiler click with the moviegoers.

3) Acid test for actor-director combo

Director Bharathan is a long-time professional associate of Vijay. He has penned dialogues for the actor’s hit films like Ghilli, Madhurey. But, when Bairavaa was announced, many questioned Vijay’s rationale behind agreeing to do his 60th film with Bharathan as the actor-director duo had delivered a major box office disaster, Azhagiya Tamil Magan, in 2007. Hence, the film’s success is very important to prove all the naysayers wrong.

Actor Vijay with Bairavaa film director Bharathan and composer Santhosh Narayanan Actor Vijay with Bairavaa film director Bharathan and composer Santhosh Narayanan

4) Punchlines:

Another important element of Bairavaa that the filmmakers have tried to sell through the film’s promo videos is that it has larger-than-life punchlines. Bharathan had earlier revealed that Vijay was quite impressed with the former’s dialogues that he wrote for Ajith’s Veeram. And the Theri star has ensured that he gets his own share of quotable punchlines. Some of the lines that were revealed in the teaser and trailer are already a hit with the Vijay fans.

5) A commercial film with a social message

While in Kaththi Vijay fought against corporate politics on behalf of helpless farmers, in Bairavaa he is said to spearhead a fight against corruption in medical institutions. He will be taking on the most powerful and influential men single-handedly while protecting the innocents. And he will lead this one-man struggle against corruption amid romance and action. So full entertainment assured.

