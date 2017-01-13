Bairavaa box office collection: Vijay gets best opening of his career

Vijay’s Bairavaa box office collection Vijay’s Bairavaa box office collection

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Pongal film Bairavaa, which released on Thursday, has given its lead actor biggest ever opening of his career in Tamil Nadu. The film has hit more than 450 screens in Tamil Nadu and its total first-day collection from the state is said to be Rs 20 crore, surpassing the first day collections of the previous Vijay films. “#Bairavaa Tremendous Opening throughout TN. Noon Show Gross – 5 Cr+ Expecting 1st day Gross to be around 20 Cr @actorvijay @SriGreen_Offl,” tweeted Sri Green Productions, which bagged the distribution rights of the new Vijay-starrer for a whopping price.

In Chennai, where the shows began as early as 1 am, the film has raked in about Rs 92 lakh on its opening day, which is the third highest after Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Vijay’s Theri.

Read | Bairavaa movie review: Typical Vijay film, watchable

The film opened in Kerala, where Vijay commands a huge fan following, on a good note despite the ongoing crisis in Mollywood. The theatre strike has affected the film’s collection as it was announced that it will be released on more than 200 screens on Thursday. However, only 150 screens showed the film, while others refrained from screening as part of the strike. While the actor’s last year’s blockbuster, Theri, had more than 800 shows on its opening day, Bairavaa had little over 600 shows.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The box office numbers of Kerala will not be higher than Theri, which collected over Rs 3 crore from its opening day. The advance booking for the new Vijay film was also reportedly dull. In addition to that, the film has received a below average word of mouth and the reviews from the critics are mixed. This may affect its ticket sales in Kerala, where the mood at the collection centres is already gloomy, thanks to the exhibitors’ strike.

Bairavaa has also been released in 55 countries, including African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Congo among others. A day before its India release, the film opened in virgin markets like Mexico, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Moscow. The box office numbers of Bairavaa from the rest of the India and overseas are awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd