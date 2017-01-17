Bairavaa box office collection: Vijay’s fastest film to collect Rs 100 crore

Bairavaa box office collection Bairavaa box office collection

The year 2017 is going to be huge for the Tamil film industry with films pushing the boundaries in terms of box office collection. Ilayathalapathy Vijay has kick-started the new year on a strong note with Bairavaa, which has joined the prestigious 100-crore club in just four days.

Vijaya Productions, which bankrolled the film, has officially confirmed that it has minted more than Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend itself. “In four days, the collection of Bairavaa has crossed Rs 100 crore,” the production house posted on its official Twitter handle.

While Vijay’s 2016’s blockbuster film, Theri, took six days to achieve this feat, Bairavaa crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore in just four days. It was premiered in the US a day before its India release, on January 11. The film became the biggest opener in the career of Vijay by collecting over Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. The long Pongal weekend and the Tuesday holiday announced by the state government to mark MGR’s 100th birthday helped the film to maintain its bullish performance in the state.

According to reports, in four days Bairavaa has collected Rs 3.5 crore from the Chennai box office. The film has also given its lead actor the third biggest opening in the US after Theri and Kaththi. It has earned Rs 1.96 crore in the US box office.

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, in Norway, where Bairavaa released on January 13, it has collected Rs 19.3 lakh. In Malaysia, where the film opened on January 12, it has collected Rs 4.88 crores. The collection of the new Vijay-starrer has surpassed the collection of Theri in both countries.

At #Malaysia Jan 12th – 15th Weekend BO, #Bairavaa has grossed $ 716,520 / MYR 3,202,844 [₹ 4.88 Crs ] – Ahead of #Theri by a small margin — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 17, 2017

Bairavaa is doing a record business at the box office, despite getting a mixed response from the critics and fans. The film is said to be receiving a good response from the audience after the makers trimmed its running time by 8 minutes.

