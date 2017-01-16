Bairavaa box office collection day 5: Vijay-starrer rules international screens, becomes highest opener for him

Bairavaa box office collection day 5: The action film has become biggest opener in Vijay’s career in Tamil Nadu. Bairavaa box office collection day 5: The action film has become biggest opener in Vijay’s career in Tamil Nadu.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s latest outing Bairavaa is breaking records on Indian and international screens. The film, which opened on Wednesday, January 11, is ruling the Chennai box office, ahead of other Pongal weekend releases. The film, which released at 302 screens in Kerala has become the highest opener for Vijay. Being the only Tamil festive release, it even had an advantage in Tamil Nadu.

According to trade guru Ramesh Bala, Bairavaa is doing extremely well in international market too. The film has so far collected Rs. 1.79 crore in USA, Rs. 1.56 crore in UK and Rs. 7.72 lakhs in New Zealand. Its Australia and Malaysia numbers are giving tough fight to other films too.

In UK, Bairavaa has received sixth highest opening for a Tamil movie. At the Australia box office, it follows Kabali, Theri and I, and stands at number four.

Bairavaa largely benefited from a massive pre-release hype, thanks to the blockbuster success of Vijay’s film Theri. The actor’s latest action film has become his career’s biggest opener in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, it raked in about Rs 92 lakh on its very first day, which is the third highest after Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Vijay’s Theri.

At the #NewZealand BO, #Bairavaa has collected NZ $ 15,937 [₹ 7.72 Lacs] from 4 screens.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2017

#Bairavaa has grossed an excellent £ 184,240 [₹ 1.52 Crs] – in #UK for the opening weekend.. All-time No.6th Opening for a Tamil movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2017

Today #KaanumPongal – The Biggest Movie Going Day in TN.. Advantage #Bairavaa – Being the only Tamil Family friendly Festival Entertainer 👍 pic.twitter.com/EBudHpOSDJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2017

Bairavaa has released in 55 countries, including African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Congo among others. A day before its India release, the film opened in virgin markets like Mexico, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Moscow as well.

The long Pongal weekend became an advantage for Bairavaa as the festive days got extended in Tamil Nadu after the state government declared a holiday for government offices, schools and colleges to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

