Bairavaa box office collection day 3: Will Vijay’s new film beat blockbuster Theri’s record?

Bairavaa box office collection day 3: The film stays strong at the theaters. Bairavaa box office collection day 3: The film stays strong at the theaters.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s latest outing Bairavaa is going strong at the box office on its second day despite getting mixed reviews from the critics and fans. The film which released on Thursday to cash in on the long Pongal weekend has given the career best opening to its leading man. However, it did not create records as expected before its release.

Earlier, it was predicted that the film may have earned about Rs 20 crore on its opening day. However, Sri Green productions, the film’s distributor, has officially pegged the first day collection at Rs 16.61 crore. “Due to huge demand from #ilayathalapathy fans, we are revealing the 1st day collections officially. It is 16.61 Cr #BairavaaRecordOpening,” posted Sir Green Productions on its Twitter page.

In Tamil Nadu, many theatres began the first show at 1 am on Thursday and it was released on more than 450 screens. The film’s first day box office collection has surpassed the opening day collection of Theri, which was Rs 13 crore. Given that it has no major rival at the box office, the film is expected to maintain its bullish performance.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Bairavaa largely benefited from a massive pre-release hype, thanks to the blockbuster success of Vijay’s film Theri. The new Vijay-starrer, meanwhile, has suffered a setback in Kerala, where the actor has a large fan following, due to the theatre strike. The film was released on about 150 screens. It has reportedly collected Rs 2.16 crore from the Kerala box office, which is less compared to collection of Theri as it had raked in over Rs 3 crore.

Read | Bairavaa movie review: Typical Vijay film, watchable

According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Bairavaa has collected Rs 80 lakh ($120.2K), in UK Rs 41 lakh (£49,914), in France 22,2 lakh, (30,615€), in Singapore: 26.2 lakh (S$ 54,860).

Due to huge demand from #ilayathalapathy fans, we are revealing the 1st day collections officially. It is 16.61 Cr #BairavaaRecordOpening — SriGreen Productions (@SriGreen_Offl) January 14, 2017

At da #USA Box office, #Bairavaa ‘s Wednesday Jan 11th nos r revised upwards to $100.7K from $81.5K Day 1 – $19.5K Total $120.2K [INR 80L] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 13, 2017

Meanwhile, the long Pongal weekend has been extended in Tamil Nadu as the state government has declared a holiday for government offices, schools and colleges to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, which is an advantage for Bairavaa. The running time of the film has also been reduced from 2 hours 48 minutes to 2 hours 40 minutes from Saturday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd