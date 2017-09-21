Baahubali director Rajamouli clears the air about his contribution to Amaravati

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli (right) met the Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli (right) met the Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N.Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. While many reports suggested that Naidu had called Rajamouli to come onboard as a consultant, the director has clarified that he was just acting as a communicator between the parties. Tweeting about the meeting, Rajamouli emphasised that he was merely breaking down Naidu’s vision for the architect company. “Various news that I was appointed as a consultant, designer, supervisor etc for Amaravathi are not true. Foster + Partners are a world renowned architectural firm. The designs they submitted were first class in my opinion. Naidu garu and his team are very happy with it but he wanted a design for the assembly to be much more iconic. All I am doing is interpreting the vision of Naidu garu to Foster + Partners to quicken the process,” Rajamouli tweeted.

“Hope this small contribution of mine is some kind of help in that epic project,” the director added.

According to a The Hindu report, the director is said to have agreed to accompany an official team to London in the first week of October for further discussion on the finalisation of the designs. Reports also suggested that the meeting between the director and the chief minister was held in three phases. The film director was also shown the villages of Uddandarayapalem, Lingayapalem and Tallayapalem in Thullur mandal which comprise the core region of Amaravati.

Earlier reports had suggested that Naidu and his team were not happy with the designs provided by London based Foster + Partners as they had looked very European. Naidu allegedly wanted the city to reflect the culture of the state while integrating international features.

