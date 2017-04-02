Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati finally reacts to Suchitra leaks

Rana Daggubati reacts to a recent celebrity scandal involving him. Rana Daggubati reacts to a recent celebrity scandal involving him.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati was one of the celebrities, who was embroiled in an online controversy triggered by south Indian singer Suchitra. Earlier this year, Suchitra posted a slew of controversial pictures and inflammatory posts on her Twitter page casting a cloud over some of biggest names in south Indian cinema including Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander, Hansika Motwani and Chinmayi among others.

A picture showing Rana kissing his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan was shared on Suchitra’s now-deleted Twitter handle. When he was recently asked about his reaction to the scandal, he said, “You think, I really give a s**t?.”

Talking to a news portal, he blamed media for making a ‘big deal’ out of the leaked pictures, and also stressed that he was least bothered by the unpleasant events that caused havoc on social media. He, in fact, said that he made a joke out of the scandal at the recently held IIFA Utsavam. The two-day film event was hosted by Rana, which recognised the best works and talents from all four industries of south India.

Rana is currently awaiting the release of the ‘biggest event of the year’ Baahubali: The Conclusion. Given that he has a pan-India appeal as an actor, he is also busy promoting the film across the country. In the film, he plays the antagonist called Bhallaladeva. He had undergone a huge physical transformation to play his role in the second part, where he looks more tougher, stronger and meaner than the first part.

Baahubali 2 will release in India on 6, 500 screens on April 28 and will have its premiere in the UK a day before, as part of the India-UK Year of Culture events.

