Baahubali 2 trailer to launch at a grand event. This is the date it will be out

The wait to get the glimpse of what director SS Rajamouli has in the store for the audience in Baahubali: The Conclusion seems to be coming to an end. Tollywood grapevine is abuzz that the makers have planned a grand event in Mumbai to launch the first theatrical trailer of the epic film.

According to the buzz, the event will be held on March 15 and will be attended by the main cast and crew, including Rajamouli, Prabhas, Tamannah, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Earlier in an interview, Rajamouli disclosed as to why they are not disclosing a release date. “There is a practical problem for releasing the trailer of Baahubali 2. We had cut the trailer but the CG shots of the same are awaited. Once the shots come we have to combine them and add the soundtrack, which might take two or three days. So if we announce the date, the VFX studio will also give us the shots to that date and we can’t force them to give the data before that date. If we get it on that date we have to package it and as I said it will take a couple of days for which the audience can’t wait,” he had said.

However, he had assured that the trailer of the film will definitely be released by the second week of March. The makers so far have only released four character posters featuring Prabhas, Anushka and Rana. And a promo video of moving pictures showing the world of Baahubali is a long overdue for the audience even as the film is less two months away from its theatrical release.

The filmmakers are getting the trailer ready at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The film’s cinematographer KK Senthilkumar shared on his Facebook page working stills with other technical crew members as they were finishing up the Baahubali 2 trailer. “At #Annapurna Studios Working on the Trailer of #BaahubaliTheConclusion Making sure that Every thing is Fine with the Screen Calibration, With Technical Head #CVRao And Senior Colorist #ShivaKumar BVR #Baahubali2,” he said.

Meanwhile, the virtual reality film based on the characters of Baahubali series titled The Sword of Baahubali will be premiered at the virtual arcade at 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival. “My debut as a VR film director is happening with Sword of Baahubali. Very happy that its premiering @Tribeca film festival virtual arcade,” Rajamouli tweeted.

My debut as a VR film director is happening with Sword of Baahubali. Very happy that its premiering @Tribeca film festival virtual arcade. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 4, 2017

The virtual reality film will have a different storyline. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the VR films is about “two friends who find themselves on a battlefield, as the armies of Bhalladeva and Shivudu are set to charge into battle. As they watch the action unfold, they are unexpectedly asked to participate. Their mission is to find a legendary warrior’s sword and deliver it to him, ensuring victory.”