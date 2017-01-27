Baahubali 2 Tamil Nadu rights fetch record price for a non-Rajinikanth film

Baahubali 2 Tamil Nadu rights sold for a record price Baahubali 2 Tamil Nadu rights sold for a record price

Sri Green Productions has bagged the theatrical rights of Baahubali: The Conclusion for an undisclosed amount, said reports. It is said that the deal has fetched the filmmakers a record price, which is more than films with leading Kollywood stars with the exception of Rajinikanth. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

The relatively new production house has bagged the distribution rights of some of the highly-anticipated films. Earlier this month, it gave a massive release to Vijay’s Bairavaa. Although the film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, it managed to become a box office hit. The production house is also distributing Bogan, starring Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, which is hitting the screens on February 2.

One of the most expensive epic films ever made in India, Baahubali: The Conclusion, is already generating a massive pre-release business from the sales of the satellite and distribution rights. Sony TV Network has bought the satellite rights of the film’s Hindi version reportedly for a whopping price of Rs 51 crore. It is the highest revenue generated by a dubbed film so far, besides the highest ever the network has paid for a regional film for television screening. According to reports, this is the highest price for original Hindi films.

The satellite rights of all versions of Baahubali: The Beginning had fetched Rs 45 crore. The price for the second part has skyrocketed due to the fan frenzy the film has created with its first part.

On the Republic Day, the makers of Baahubali 2 released the new film poster, featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Unveiling the poster, director SS Rajamouli tweeted, “Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2. #WKKB.”

The film is currently in the post-production stage and is gearing up for its release on April 28 this year. Besides Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, the film has Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah among others in important roles.

