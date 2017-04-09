Baahubali 2 Tamil jukebox out: Filmmakers hold a grand audio launch in Chennai, see pics

Baahubali movie cast and crew at the audio release event in Chennai. Baahubali movie cast and crew at the audio release event in Chennai.

The Baahubali 2 filmmakers held a grand Tamil audio release function in Chennai on Sunday. Except for Rana Daggubati, the entire cast and crew including director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan were in attendance at the event, which was hosted by popular RJ-turned-actor Balaji.

The makers of Baahubali holding a grand event for Tamil film audience shows how important the Tamil Nadu market is for the box office success of the film. According to reports, Baahubali: The Beginning collected a whopping Rs 50 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office alone. Clearly, the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the Baahubali fans to ensure an earth-sharing opening in the state when it releases this month.

Read | Baahubali 2 vs Baahubali 1: What box office holds for SS Rajamouli monster film

Earlier today, talking at the press meet, Rajamaouli and team thanked the fans of Tamil Nadu for their unconditional support for the franchise. The jukebox of the Tamil songs from Baahubali 2 was also released on Sunday. The initial response to the music album has been encouraging.

“Songs of Baahubali 1 was a super hit. The tunes and the lyrics of the songs were enjoyed by everyone. If you listen to the songs of Baahubali 2, they hold the entire story of the film. I hope the music album will draw you into the story completely and become a hit,” said lyricist Madhan Karky, who invented a new language called Kilikili for Baahubali: The Beginning.

Baahubali 2 will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously in India on over 6,500 screens on April 28. And it will have its premiere in the UK a day before as a part of the India-UK Year of Culture events.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd