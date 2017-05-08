Baahubali 2 set to cross Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, destroys Rajinikanth’s Kabali records

Baahubali 2 collection smashes Rajinikanth’s Kabali box office records Baahubali 2 collection smashes Rajinikanth’s Kabali box office records

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office around the world. Within 10 days of its release, the original Telugu-Tamil film has smashed all records of India’s blockbusters both at home and at abroad. The VFX-heavy film has effortlessly gone past the Rs 1000 crore mark, setting a new benchmark for Indian films.

Baahubali 2 released on April 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and all of its versions are keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office across the country. Baahubali: The Beginning reportedly amassed a whopping lifetime collection of more than Rs 50 crore from the ticket sales in Tamil Nadu alone. However, the sequel has grossed Rs 80 crore in the state already.

“#Baahubali2 unstoppable in TN. Beaten all records,Grossing Rs 80 Cr(approx). Net Rs 68 Cr, Share Rs 42 Cr. All set 2 touch 100 Cr b4 May 12,” tweeted film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. According to him, the film will hit the 100 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office before the end of its second week.

Baahubali 2 has already surpassed the collection records of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali in Tamil Nadu. The gangster drama, which released last year, had reportedly grossed about Rs 70 crore in 11 days in Tamil Nadu alone. However, in the same time span, the Rajamouli director has earned a gross of Rs 80 crore, which is a record in itself.

The Malayalam version, meanwhile, is also fast nearing Rs 50 crore mark to become the second highest-grossing film in Kerala. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan holds the first place as it had collected Rs 70 crore just in Kerala in its seventh week.

Although the film was originally produced in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam, the Baahubali makers promoted it as an Indian film, making it appealing to movie fans across the country. And the film did not bank on the popularity of a single star actor in the cast. The film created a lot of interests based on the impressive track record of Rajamouli and usage of special effects at par with international films. And of course, the million-dollar question, Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? and the fusion of many other factors made this film the greatest hit ever produced in Indian film industry.

