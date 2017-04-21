Baahubali 2: Sathyaraj says sorry for Cauvery row remarks, requests for film’s release. Watch video

Baahubali 2: Sathyaraj issues an apology for his remarks Baahubali 2: Sathyaraj issues an apology for his remarks

It seems like director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion will release in Karnataka without any trouble after all. After pro-Kannada groups refused to settle for anything less than an apology, actor Sathyaraj has issued a statement regretting his controversial remarks that he made almost a decade ago. “I have got to know that what I had spoken during the Cauvery water crisis has created a lot of tension among the people of Karnataka. I am not against Kannadigas or Karnataka. The biggest example for this is that for the last 30 years my assistant has been Shekar who is a Kannadiga. I would like to apologise for the statement that I had made nine years back and would like to say that I am a small worker in Baahubali film and my comment should not affect the film. I appeal to Tamils to understand,” he said in a statement, requesting the agitating groups to allow the screening of the film across the state on April 28.

Sathyaraj’s statement comes just a day after Karnataka Rakhsha Vedika held a protest outside the office of Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce in Bengaluru. The protest was also supported by Sa.Ra Govindu, president of KFCC. Sathyaraj had slammed fringe groups that attacked the theatres showing Tamil films during a water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu earlier.

However, just days ahead of the film, a social media campaign was started demanding an apology from the actor for his remarks, in order to allow the release of Baahubali 2, in which he plays a popular role called Kattappa. The filmmakers, including Rajamouli and producers, tried to resolve the controversy through the senior actors and other influential people of Kannada film fraternity in vain. Rajamouli had said on Thursday in a video message, “I’m not fluent in Kannada, please forgive me if I speak something wrong. The Baahubali team and I wanted to issue a clarification about the Sathyaraj controversy. A few years back Sathyaraj had made some comments, which have hurt your sentiments. But, we are no way connected to his comments. It is his personal opinion. We were not aware of this issue until a month ago till we saw a video on social media. He made this comments 9 years ago. After that many of his films were released in Karnataka, including Baahubali part 1. We request you to give the same support for Baahubali 2. He is neither the director nor the producer of this film. He is one of the many supporting actors in the film. If you stop this film, he is not going to face any loss. We think it is not right to punish so many people for one person’s comments and turn the anger on an individual towards Baahubali 2. We have explained the situation to Stayaraj over the phone. And we can’t do anything more than that. I implore you not to involve us in this issue as we are no way connected to it.”

However, with Sathyaraj’s apology, Baahubali 2 should not face any problem in its release across the state.

