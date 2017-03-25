Baahubali 2: Rajinikanth and Vijay to attend audio release event in Chennai?

Rajinikanth and Vijay may attend the audio release event of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Rajinikanth and Vijay may attend the audio release event of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, does not just belong to the south of India anymore. It is now the pride of Indian cinema that showcases the talents and wealth of the country to the world. The filmmakers have planned a series of celebrations in the run-up to the release of the film. On Sunday, the makers of the epic franchise will hold a grand pre-release celebration in Hyderabad and on the same day the audio of the film will also be available in the stores. On April 9, another event has been planned in Chennai, where the audio of the Tamil version will be unveiled.

According to reports, Baahubali makers have invited Rajinikanth to be the special guest at the event and he is likely to accept it. It is worth noting that earlier Rajamouli had attended the Telugu audio release function of Rajinikanth’s Lingaa in Hyderabad. We think that the Thalaivar will now return the favour. Some reports even suggested that Ilayathalapathy Vijay has also received the invitation for the event. However, there is no official confirmation on the reports yet.

The event is reportedly planned at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. In 2015, the filmmakers had held a grand event to release the trailer of Baahubali: The Beginning in Chennai, where actor Suriya was the special guest. For makers of the period film, Tamil Nadu is an important market, where the first part of the franchise had reportedly collected Rs 50 crore.

Baahubali series is touted to be the second most expensive film made in India after Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty among others will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on April 28. And it will have its premiere in the UK as part of the UK-India Year of Culture events.

