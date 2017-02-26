Baahubali 2: Prabhas vs Rana Daggubati will be father of action scenes, says Rajamouli

Baahubali 2: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to face off in an epic battle Baahubali 2: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to face off in an epic battle

Just two months ahead of the grand theatrical release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, director SS Rajamouli spoke about his upcoming magnum-opus at length in an interview to a Telugu channel. He shared his experience about working on the Baahubali series for four years. He even cleared the air on several rumours surrounding the film and his future projects, including Mahabharata.

“Making Mahabharata is my ambition. But, it will take at least 10 years for me to gain the experience and technology that will allow me to bring my vision of that story on the big screen,” he said. When asked what’s next after Baahubali 2, he said he will first take his long-overdue vacation and later decided on his next project.

Speculations were rife that Rajamouli was planning to rope in superstars like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan to play lead roles in the mythological film, that will be made on a never-seen-before scale.

He described Baahubali: The Beginning as just a starter served before the main course and the actual story unfolds in the second part. “In the first part, we just introduced characters and showed what they are capable of. The audience will see the actual drama, which will be high on emotions, in the second part,” he said.

Talking about the action sequences in the film, he said, “Now the audience know the physical strength of two main characters, Shivudu and Bhallaladeva. But we didn’t show them what could happen when these two face each other in a fist fight in the first part. Even though we have war sequences and all, the fight between them will be the father of action scenes in Baahubali 2,” he said.

He also assured that the trailer of Baahubali 2 will be out by mid-March. “We haven’t announced the release date due to a practical problem. We have already cut the trailer, but we are waiting for a few CG shots. Once we get the, it will take a couple of more days to fine tune and package them. So we are unable to announce a release date but it will definitely come out in mid-March,” Rajamouli said.

The makers of the epic film released a new motion poster of the film featuring Prabhas on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The film is in its post-production stage and is scheduled to release on April 28.

