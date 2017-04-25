Baahubali 2: Prabhas-starrer to release in Tamil Nadu as producers resolve financial issues

Baahubali 2 set to release in Tamil Nadu Baahubali 2 set to release in Tamil Nadu

It may be India’s biggest film franchise but it doesn’t make Baahubali: The Conclusion immune to problems. In the run-up to the release of the film, the makers of Baahubali had to deal with a slew of problems. The main distributor of Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu was reeling under financial issues and the release of the film was uncertain until Tuesday. Just three days ahead of the release, the producers of Baahubali franchise, Arka Media Works, reportedly intervened and resolved all the issues with the help of Distributors Federation.

Sri Green productions has bought the entire Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for Baahubali 2 from Rajarajan of K Productions and it was unable to clear the remaining due amount, which was pegged at Rs 17 crore. According to reports, the theatrical rights of the film was priced at Rs 47 crore and the Sri Green Productions had made the deal with K Productions by paying Rs 30 crore. The distributor, however, was facing a financial loss and was pressurising K Productions to reduce the price.

K Productions wanted to release the film on its own. But, Sri Green productions had already made deals with sub-distributors in Tamil Nadu and K Productions would have to cancel old deals and have new ones with sub-distributors. With less than 75 hours to release day, doing so would have made it messier.

Sri Green Productions has said to have incurred a huge financial loss with films like Bogan and Bairavaa. And it seems to be in deep trouble with many other stakeholders in the industry. In another case, Chennai-based ACE Media had moved seeking a stay on the release of Baahubali 2 because of Sri Green Productions’ unpaid loans. However, the Madras High Court refused to entertain the plea.

Film producer Dhananjayan Govind has summed up the whole Baahubali situation in simpler terms. “Interesting turns in a big film release: Producer sells to ‘A’ who sells to ‘B’ at a profit, who inturn sells at little profit to ‘C’. ‘C’ is in a big financial loss & now goes back to ‘A’ to get the film at lower price as he cannot pay the original price… Big mess (sic),” he posted on his Twitter account.

Reports say that K Productions and Arka Media Works have agreed to bear the financial loss in order to ensure the release of the film across Tamil Nadu. The film is now set for a grand release in the state and the advance booking is expected to open soon.

