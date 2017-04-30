When Baahubali’s Kattappa and Sivagami played a royal couple. Watch video

Baahubali actors Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in new ad film. Baahubali actors Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in new ad film.

In order to cash in on the fan frenzy around Baahubali: The Conclusion, a textile showroom brand has created an advertisement starring actors Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, who also play key characters in the franchise. Sathyaraj has been the main brand ambassador for the textile brand for a few years now. He plays a ruler of a dynasty set in feudal Tamil Nadu, who never denies his queen’s desire to shop at a particular textile showroom. The earlier ad films starred actors Seetha, Vijayakumar, MS Bhaskar along with Sathyaraj. It seems like Ramya Krishnan is the new addition to the star cast.

In the Baahubali franchise, Ramya Krishnan plays a powerful character called Sivagami, the Queen Mother, and Sathyaraj plays Kattappa, a loyal servant to her. In the advertisement, however, they both play husband and wife.

Baahubali 2, directed by ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli, was released on Friday, two years after its first part, Baahubali: The Beginning came out. The film opened to an arousing response, smashing previous records created by films of other superstars of the Indian film industry. The movie raked in a whopping Rs 121 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office alone. The first part had collected Rs 50 crore on day one and ended its worldwide theatrical run with Rs 650 crore in its kitty. Will Baahubali 2 make Rs 1000 crore at the box office? That is the question that has replaced ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ in the industry circuits.

Baahubali has a huge star cast, including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar among others. The second part was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore, which was funded by Arka Media Works.

