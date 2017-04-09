Baahubali 2: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Vijay give event a miss, Dhanush is in awe of SS Rajamouli

Baahubali 2 audio release event Baahubali 2 audio release event

The makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion held a grand audio release function for its Tamil version in Chennai on Sunday. Some of the big names of the Tamil cinema, including Dhanush, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, director Vikraman among others took part in the event. The host of the show RJ Balaji announced that the filmmakers had invited actor Kamal Haasan but he was unable to make it to the event. The Vishwaroopam actor sent his friend director Rajesh on his behalf. Rajinikanth and Ilayathalapathy Vijay weren’t spotted at the event, though there were speculations that the stars might attend the event.

Speaking at the event, Dhanush lauded the commitment and perseverance of the Baahubali team. “I don’t need to say how big this brand called Baahubali is. Everyone knows about it. I was shooting in Mumbai for a film, in which I’m playing a cameo. And I asked the production unit there about what is the next most-awaited film in Hindi and they said Baahubali 2,” he said. Dhanush also released the Tamil music album of the film.

“Baahubali 2 team has set a new benchmark and standard for themselves. There is a lot of hard work and patience behind this film. It is not easy to put in a couple of years in a film as at one point we might get tired of it. But, this team has spent five years on this film. And they deserve all they have been getting and I’m sure they will get much more,” he added.

When he was asked to share his thoughts on Rajamouli’s direction, Dhanush said, “I’m not big enough to speak about Rajamouli’s direction. When I see Baahubali, I can only think of the amount of stress he might have undergone to finish it. But, I don’t have so much knowledge about the direction that I could analyse his work.” Dhanush’s forthcoming directorial debut Pa.Paandi is now all set to hit the screens on April 14.

