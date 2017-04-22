Baahubali 2: Kamal Haasan lauds Sathyaraj for apologising for his anti-Kannada remarks

Kamal Haasan backs Sathyaraj in Baahubali 2 controversy Kamal Haasan backs Sathyaraj in Baahubali 2 controversy

Senior actor Sathyaraj took everyone by surprise on Friday by issuing a statement regretting his remarks, which were termed as anti-Kannada, in the past. Even as the agitating groups called off the protest against the film in the light of the new development, actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to back Sathyaraj and appreciated his decision. “Congrats Mr. Sathyaraj for maintaining rationality in a troubled environment. Quoting VirumaaNdi மன்னிப்புக் கேக்கறவன் பெரியமனுசன். Bravo,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The Tamil dialogue that Kamal is referring to is from his 2004 film Virumandi, which goes like this: “It takes a great man to forgive. But, it takes even a greater man to ask for forgiveness.” Nobody would have expected Sathyaraj to tender an apology and that too so soon. Given that the apology was the only demand of the pro-Kannada groups, it was expected that they will withdraw the protest immediately. Activist Vatal Nagaraj, who is leading the anti-Baahubali campaign in Karnataka, however, announced on Saturday that the activists have withdrawn the protest against the film’s release.

About nine years ago, Sathyaraj had made a passionate speech against pro-Kannada groups attacking theatres showing Tamil films in Karnataka during a water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He even ridiculed Vatal Nagaraj in his speech. Many activists, under the leadership of Vatal even called a Bengaluru bandh to stall the film’s release on April 28.

In order to protect the producers of Baahubali from incurring a significant loss, Sathyaraj sought an apology and requested the people of Karnataka to support the release of Baahubali 2. “The feelings of people of Karnataka were hurt after they saw a video of my speech on YouTube from the past. I wholeheartedly apologise for certain words I used in my speech nine years ago,” he said.

