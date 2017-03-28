Baahubali 2: I was paid to kill Baahubali, reveals Kattappa

Sathyaraj answers why Kattappa killed Baahubali? Sathyaraj answers why Kattappa killed Baahubali?

The Baahubali 2 event in Hyderabad on Sunday started with organisers playing videos of the funny reactions to the billion dollar question, ‘Why Kattapa killed Baahubali? When Sathyaraj aka Kattappa was called upon the stage to make a speech, he was first met with the question that the nation wants to know so badly. And he gave a witty response filled with his trademark sarcasm. “Producers, Shobu sir and Prasad sir paid me very well. And Rajamouli told me to kill Baahubali, so I killed him,” he said to applause and cheers from the audience. “Otherwise how can I kill Prabhas? He has been my darling since Mirchi,” he added. Mirchi is a 2003 hit film in which Prabhas and Sathyaraj acted together.

The question is one of the closely guarded secrets of Indian film industry right now. However, the actors and filmmakers of Baahubali seem to never get annoyed at being repeatedly asked this question. Director SS Rajamouli had said that he never thought the twist would become such a phenomenal hit. “I wanted to show Kattappa killing Baahubali to give a twist to the tale at the end. I knew it will create some level of shock value among the audience but never expected it become such a rage,” he had said earlier.

Read | Baahubali 2: Five stand-out moments of pre-release event including two MAJOR spoilers

Not just in India but abroad as well, fans have been pondering over this question for almost two years now. It is the main emotion that drives the second part of the franchise and that is the mystery that will ensure an earth-shattering opening when the film opens in theatres next month.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to release on April 28 worldwide on more than 6,500 screens in India alone. It will also get a big opening in the US, where it is expected to hit more than 700 screens, which is a record for an Indian film. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd