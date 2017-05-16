Baahubali 2: How the film revived an industry and broke Rajinikanth’s records

Baahubali 2 breaks lifetime collections records of blockbusters starring Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. Baahubali 2 breaks lifetime collections records of blockbusters starring Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is the best thing to have happened to the film trade across the country in a long time. The film has especially managed to revive the box office trade in Tamil Nadu, which was suffocating due to lack of an honest blockbuster. Baahubali 2 released at a time when the distributors and exhibitors were expressing their frustration after they allegedly incurred huge financial losses as films of big stars apparently failed to fetch profitable returns.

In fact, the release of Baahubali 2 faced uncertainty in Tamil Nadu as the main distributors were unable to pay the full amount as per the deal to the film producers. Sri Green Productions has said to have incurred a huge financial loss with films like Bogan and Bairavaa, which were celebrated as top-grossing films by their filmmakers. And the production house was unable to raise the required fund on time for Baahubali 2. The theatrical rights of the film were reportedly sold for Rs 47 crore. However, the film was released after a small hiccup as the producers, Arka Media Works, arrived at a compromise with the exhibitors and distributors.

Since its release, Baahubali 2 has raked in more than Rs 100 crore just at the Tamil Nadu box office, beating the records of last year’s hit, Rajinikanth’s Kabali. The film is now all set to cross the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s 2010 hit Enthiran, which is pegged at Rs 110 crore. According to industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, Baahubali 2 has approximately netted Rs 81.50 crore with a share of Rs 25 crore in 16 days.

The trade pundits in Tamil Nadu, judging by the trend and popularity among the film goers, have predicted that the film will end its theatrical run in the state with Rs 150 crore in its kitty. And the biggest upcoming films in Tamil will henceforth be measured against the success of Baahubali 2.

The film trade has been reeling under crisis as some of the makers of the biggest Tamil titles sell the film to distributors allegedly for unreasonable prices. The exhibitors and distributors suffer huge losses as these films don’t live up to their pre-release expectations. Many industry observers have already voiced their concerns about this practice.

In Kerala, Baahubali 2 has also grossed Rs 52.62 crore in just 16 days. This is the second film to have breached Rs 50 crore mark at the Kerala box office, after last year’s blockbuster, Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan. According to reports, the Mohanlal-starrer’s lifetime collection in Kerala is said to be around Rs 86 crore. And Baahubali 2 is expected to surpass it soon.