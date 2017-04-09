Baahubali 2: Drama between all characters is its main element, says SS Rajamouli ahead of Tamil audio release

SS Rajamouli speaks on Baahubali 2 SS Rajamouli speaks on Baahubali 2

Just hours before the Tamil audio release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, director SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Nassar and the producers held a press conference in Chennai on Sunday. The team thanked the Tamil film audience for their support for Baahubali: The Beginning, and assured that their expectations from Baahubali 2 will also be met.

“Baahubali 2 will be 10 times bigger than the first part,” said Anushka at the press meet. Rajamouli, who spoke a fluent Tamil, said, “We just introduced characters in the first part. The main element of Baahubali 2 will be the drama between all these characters. And all it will happen on a grand scale.”

He also added that after working with the Baahubali star cast for almost five years, he cannot think of any other actors who can replace the main characters in the franchise. “I can’t imagine no other Indian actor as Baahubali. For me Baahubali means Prabhas, Sivagami means Ramakrishnan and Kattappa mean Sathyaraj sir,” he added.

He also said that in the second part, Anushka will have more screen time compared to Tamannaah.

Responding to a question about his next project, he said, “I don’t know what to do after Baahubali and definitely I am not doing Mahabharatham next.”

With this, the Pressmeet comes to and end. Stay tuned as we have a lot more cmng b4 the MASSIVE audio launch!! #Baahubali2tamilaudiolaunch pic.twitter.com/vB9iIhTQSg — K Productions (@KProductionsInd) April 9, 2017

The filmmakers have planned a grand audio release in Chennai at YMCA Ground. The who’s who of Tamil cinema is expected to take part in the event. The industry buzz is that superstar Rajinikanth will be attending the event. However, so far there has been no official confirmation on the same.

It is worth noting that Rajamouli attended the Telugu audio release function of Rajinikanth’s Lingaa in Hyderabad, when he was shooting Baahubali. And hopefully, Rajinikanth will return the favour.

