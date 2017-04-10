Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli: Don’t compare me to Shankar

Baahubali 2 director Rajamouli with 2.0 director Shankar. Baahubali 2 director Rajamouli with 2.0 director Shankar.

To say SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion and Shankar’s 2.0 are the most awaited films of this year doesn’t really fully capture the ground reality. These films enjoy an unparalleled amount of interest and attention among the moviegoers across the globe. Both these films are the pride of Indian film industry that showcases its wealth and talent to the world. And Rajamouli and Shankar have been handling this enormous responsibility with humility.

Rajamouli was in Chennai on Sunday to launch the Tamil audio of his Baahubali 2 at a grand ceremony. He also interacted with the media about his upcoming film, his next projects and so on. When he was asked to share his thought about people equating him with Shankar, Rajamouli said that he sort of freaks out and feels shy and happy at the same time.

He noted that when he started his career as an assistant director, the film industry was years away from adding visual effects in its filmmaking toolkit, But, directors like Shyam Prasad and Shankar were the pioneers in this respect. While “Shyam used VFX to enhance the emotions, Shankar used it to enhance the magnanimity of the film,” said Rajamouli.

“Whoever is doing VFX today have learned the art from those two directors. I will not say he is my Guru because I have never worked under him but a part of me is happy when people associate my name with him. But please do not compare Shankar sir to me,” he told Behindwoods.

Baahubali 2 is now all set to hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously worldwide on April 28. In India, the film will release on over 6,500 screens and will also receive a solid launch in the international markets. The film will have its premiere in the UK a day before its India release as part of the India-UK Year of Culture events.

2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, is now in the post-production. Given that it is a VFX-heavy film, the post-production may take about six to seven months. The makers have announced that the film will release on Diwali this year.

