August Cinema bags Rajinikanth’s 2.0 rights for a record price in Kerala

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming 2.0, also starring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist, is already breaking pre-business records set by the biggest Indian blockbusters in the past. The Kerala distribution rights of the most expensive film ever made in India to date has been sold to August Cinema, which is run by actor Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and filmmaker Shaji Nadesan.

According to reports, the Thiruvananthapuram-based film production company has acquired the theatrical rights paying a huge price, breaking the record previously held by Baahubali: The Conclusion.

August Cinema has reportedly paid Rs 16 crore for distribution rights of 2.0 in Kerala, while Baahubali 2 rights were sold for Rs 10 crore. It is said that the film will also receive the biggest launch in the God’s own country.

Kerala has about 1015 screens. Of which 500 plus screens reportedly will show 2.0, when it releases worldwide on April 27. Baahubali 2 released last April in around 300 plus screens in Kerala. Earlier, superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kabali was released on over 300 screens and had 1000 plus shows on its opening day across the state.

2.0 has been shot in Tamil and Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu. All the versions will release worldwide at the same time. According to reports, the makers are also dubbing the film into major foreign languages, including Japanese, Chinese, Korean.

The film is also expected to hit more than 7000 screens in India alone. If it is true, the film will beat the record of Baahubali 2, in terms of screen count as it was released on over 6,500 screens across the country.

