Atlee assembles a dream team for Vijay’s next film

He may be just two films old but director Atlee is assembling the best and biggest technical crew and star cast in Kollywood for his next film with actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay. And it is all thanks to his last year’s box office blockbuster Theri, which has put him in the big league in the industry. The filmmakers have already pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in three leading ladies for the project. And they continue to make headlines with new additions to the film’s cast and crew. The latest buzz is that veteran actor Sathyaraj and Kovai Sarala have also joined an already impressive talent pool.

The news comes days after Sathyan confirmed that he is part of the film, which is tentatively called Vijay 61, and he will join the shooting from March. The hero-comedian duo, Vijay and Sathyan, have acted in six films together. Their partnership in Nanban, a remake of Bollywood film 3 Idiots, however, has been their best performance till date. The 2012 remake film helmed by director Shankar also had Sathyaraj in an important role.

The film also marks the reunion of Kollywood’s much loved onscreen pair, Vijay and Jyothika, after a gap of 14 years. Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal will be the other two leading ladies in the film. The film’s all-star cast also includes Vadivelu, who shares a great onscreen rapport with Vijay. They both complement each other well in comedy scenes and have churned out a number of memorable hilarious performances in the past. In addition to the overflowing star power, the filmmakers have also taken on board director-turned-actor SJ Suriyah.

Suriyah, who wielded the megaphone for Vijay-Jyothika blockbuster film Kushi in 2000, for the first time will be sharing the screen space with the Bairavaa star.

Not just the star cast, Atlee has also put together a sound technical team, including Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben, production designer T Muthuraj. The big-ticket film is produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

The shooting will begin from February 2 in Chennai, where currently the film crew is putting up the film set. It is also said that the crew will shoot some portions in the UK and the US.

Well, Atlee has got himself one hell of a team. There are now a lot of expectations around the Atlee-Vijay’s second outing and hopefully, the Theri duo will live up to the expectations.

