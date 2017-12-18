Atharvaa-Nayanthara’s Imaikka Nodigal wraps up shooting

A still from Imaikka Nodigal A still from Imaikka Nodigal

Imaikka Nodigal featuring lady superstar Nayanthara and Atharvaa completed filming on Monday. The thriller also has ace Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role with Vijay Sethupathi making an appearance too. The film will be the Kollywood debut for Anurag. Apart from these stars, Imaikka Nodigal also has Raashi Khanna. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film is touted to be a thriller where Nayanthara is playing a cop. The teaser of the film was released by director AR Murugadoss. Imaikka Nodigal has music by Hip Hop Tamizha and is bankrolled by C. J. Jayakumar of Cameo Films India

Tweeting about the movie, Atharvaa said, “With that it’s a wrap for Team #ImaikkaaNodigal. Been one crazy ride & Good fun working with this cool bunch ! Time to say Tata bye bye here and report to Duty as a Cop from tomorrow for @samanton21.”

Atharvaa is pairing up with Hansika Motwani next in Darling fame Sam Anton’s film where Atharvaa is playing a cop role for the first time. He is also part of a handful of films like Othaikku Othai, Semma Botha Aagatha and Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu.

With that it’s a wrap for Team #ImaikkaaNodigal . Been one crazy ride & Good fun working with this cool bunch ! 🤗 Time to say Tata bye bye here and report to Duty as a Cop from tomorrow for @samanton21 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5C8EFPoCiX — Atharvaa (@Atharvaamurali) December 17, 2017

Nayanthara, on the other hand, is part of several films like Kolamavu Kokila, Kolaiyuthir Kalam and Sye Narasimha Reddy. Fresh from the success of Aramm, the lady superstar is also gearing up for her next release Velaikkaran. The film also has Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. Directed by Mohan Raja, it is set to release on December 22.

