Asuravadham trailer: A gripping, well-cut peek into Sasikumar’s revenge story

Just a day before the complete standstill, the makers of Asuravadham have released a trailer on Thursday. Releasing the trailer on Twitter, Sasikumar wrote, “My #Asuravadham. Tried a new space and genre. Hope you all will like it.” And the trailer does look promising.

It begins with a man who complains of being plagued by Sasikumar. So much so that Sasikumar occupies every thought of the man. In an answer to why, Sasikumar says ‘go ask your wife’. With ample shots of action and dialogues suggesting revenge, Asuravadham looks like a revenge-drama. No wonder the film is named Asuravadham which translates to ‘Slaying the demon’.

Govind Menon’s grungy music further elevates the mood and tension on screen. The lead member of Thaikudam Bridge, a band known for its unique sound, Govind’s guitars amplify the effect of action on screen. The score reminds us of the terrific song from Solo, “Aigiri Nandhini”.

Asuravadham is directed by debutante Maruthupandian and is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studios. The film has Nandita Swetha as the female lead. Asuravadham is expected to have an April release. Sasikumar was last seen in the rural drama Kodiveeran which received negative reviews. Sasikumar is currently shooting for the sequel to the hit 2009 film Nadodigal. Helmed by Samuthirakani, the film will also star Bigg Boss fame Bharani and Athulya. It will also have MS Baskar, Namo Narayana, Gnanasambandham, Super Subbarayan, Thulasi and Sri Ranjani play important roles.

